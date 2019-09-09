|
|
Donna J. Murgash, 86, of 185 Center Street, Elk Towers, St. Marys, and formerly of Cherry Road, Kersey, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
She was born July 21, 1933, in Brockway, daughter of the late John Thomas and Dora Collins Armanini. Donna was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Brockway High School, Class of 1951. She was a former employee of the St. Marys School District and served as a secretary at St. Boniface School.
On July 5, 1952, in the St. Tobias Church in Brockway, Donna married Stephan Murgash, who preceded her in death on May 4, 1991.
She is survived by a daughter, Marlene Stubber and her husband David of St. Marys; a son, Michael S. Murgash of Kersey; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and by a half-sister, Mary Kaye Sheley of Brockway.
In addition to her husband and parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Armanini.
Donna was a member of the St. Boniface Church. She enjoyed working at St. Boniface School and working with the children. Donna especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Tuesday morning, from 9:00 until 10:00 AM.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846, or to the St. Boniface School, 359 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019