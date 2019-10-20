Home

Donna J. (Melillo) Snyder


1939 - 2019
Donna J. (Melillo) Snyder Obituary
Donna J. (Melillo) Snyder, 80, of Las Vegas, NV, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born on September 4, 1939 in Brockway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Frances Trombetta Melillo. On May 10, 1958 she was married to Marvin B. Snyder, and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2007.
Retired, Donna was a restaurant owner in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She was a Eucharistic minister and member of St. Joseph's Husband of Mary Church in Las Vegas. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Donna is survived by two daughters, Jean (Andrew) Patino and Jennifer (Rick Swadling) Snyder, both of Las Vegas, NV; two sons, Jeffrey (Jan) Snyder of Syracuse, NY, and Jonathan (Michelle) Snyder of Las Vegas; one brother, Louis (Betty) Melillo of Camillus, NY; as well ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Melillo.
A memorial service will be held in Las Vegas, NV, at a future date.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 20, 2019
