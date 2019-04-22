Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jean McKay. View Sign

Donna Jean McKay, age 88, currently a resident at Highland View Health Care, formerly of Arch Street, Brockway, PA, died on Friday, April 19, at Highland View.

Born on January 29, 1931, in Brockway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Marguriette Kellar Craft. on June 10, 1950 she was married to William C. McKay and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2004.

Retired, Donna had been employed as a Packer at Brockway Glass. She attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brockway. Donna enjoyed traveling, sewing and taking care of her home.

She is survived by a son, Gary (Helen) McKay of Brockway; a grandson, Matt (Melinda) McKay; a granddaughter, Erica Hynds and two great-grandchildren, Haylee McKay and Jayce Hynds.

In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a daughter, Lee Ann McKay and a brother, Neil Craft.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brockway with Pastor Tom Henretty officiating. Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com Funeral Home Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

