Donna L. Hilliard, age 89, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on December 15, 1929, in

On August 8, 1946 she married Joseph J. Hilliard. He preceded her in death in November of 1993.

Donna had worked at the Brockway Glass Company, then the Jackson China Company until its closing.

She was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in DuBois where she volunteered her time visiting the sick and homebound. She enjoyed gardening and served as the secretary for the former Beechwoods Saddle Club.

Donna is survived by a daughter, Deborah Odgers & her husband Doug of DuBois, PA; a son, Alan Hilliard & his wife Susan of Belpre, OH; a sister, Marilyn Hanzely of Reynoldsville, PA; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her son, Joseph J. Hilliard, III; her granddaughter, Rhonda Hilliard; and two grandsons, Shawn Odgers and Alan Hilliard, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. J. Ray Baker officiating.

Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Alliance Church, 1004 South Main St., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences cam be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

