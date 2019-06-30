Donna Louise (Allshouse) Syphrit, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in her home.
Donna was born on December 8, 1950 in Brookville, PA. She was the daughter of Della (Kinesley) Allshouse and Dale Allshouse. She was a 1968 graduate from Brookville Area High School. After graduation, Donna held several jobs until she became a CNA and shared her talents by taking care of the elderly. She was a member of the Meade Chapel Church in the village of Meade Chapel, PA. Donna had a "green thumb" and took great pride in her flower beds and garden. When she wasn't tending to her plants, she enjoyed spending her time quilting, sewing and completing other crafts. Donna had a loving and caring heart and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Syphrit; three daughters, Candie Syphrit, Christie Jennings–Wyckoff and Wendy Campbell Illsley; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves three siblings, Marian Himes, Linda Nickels and James Allshouse.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Jennifer Natale.
Memorial donations can be made in honor of Donna to the or the COPD Foundation.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Meade Chapel Church; 10193 Knox Dale Rd., Brookville, PA 15825 with Joni Williams and David Reitz officiating.
Interment will take place at the Meade Chapel Cemetery, Jefferson County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.
Published in The Courier Express on June 30, 2019