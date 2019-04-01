Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Geer. View Sign



She was born on June 19, 1946 to the late Donald F. and Vinnie Mae (McAninch) Geer in Brookville, PA. She graduated from the Brookville Area School District. Donna worked most of her life at Owens-Illinois inspecting plastic bottle caps. She enjoyed cooking food for friends and family. She also loved talking to people and was friendly with everyone she met. Above all, Donna loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by one son, Daniel L. (Tracy) Geer, of Wyoming; one granddaughter, LeAnn Geer of Missouri; one great-granddaughter, Delilah Rose Barton of Missouri; one brother, Brian (Ruth) Geer of Worthville, PA; one sister, Kimberly (Randy) Graham of Clarington, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will be received for a visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 12 – 2 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825. A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation beginning at 2 p.m., and officiated by Reverend Henry Scoff.

www.mckinneydargy.com Funeral Home McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

345 Main St

Brookville , PA 15825

