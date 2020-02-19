|
|
Donna M. Pifer age 83, of Brockway, Pa., died Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 27, 1936, in Brockway, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Trabado) Town.
In 1972 she married Ronald J. Pifer. He survives.
Donna was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where she served as corporal.
She retired as the Manning Clerk of Owens Illinois / Brockway Glass Company after 36 years of service.
Donna was a member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church. She loved to watch games shows, played cards daily and was an avid bowler for over 50 years. She was a Penn State Football fan and an avid reader. She, along with her husband, enjoyed hunting and fishing and traveling all over the United States.
Donna is survived by one one son, Douglas Pifer and his wife Cindi of Ottawa, Ill.; one brother, Louis Town and his wife Sue of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two sisters, Virginia Hamilton of Canyon Lake, Calif., and Alexis Johnson and her husband Neil of Brockway, Pa.; four grandchildren: Angie, Beth Ann, Eric and Zachary; and four great-grandchildren: Jada, Delaney, Kolton and Miles.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Viola Painter, Janet Oaks and Margaret Mancini, and one brother, William Town.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Leo Gallina as celebrant.
Memorials may be made to Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 19, 2020