Donna W. Young
Donna W. Young, 84, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born June 3, 1936, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Claude A. and Kathryn V. (Bucksbee) Walters Sr.
Donna graduated from Sandy High School in 1954. She was employed by Owens-Illinois (formerly Brockway Glass) in the Human Resources department as the manager of salary administration and savings plans. Donna retired after 35 years of service.
Donna is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, as well as two siblings, Gann Walters and Esther Morris.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Claude A. Walters Jr.
As per Donna's request, there will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
