Dora H. "Helen" Wilson
Dora H. "Helen" Wilson, age 93 of formerly of Chestnut Avenue, DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.

Born on February 16, 1927 in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carlton W. & Ida E. (Young) Hetrick.

Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in DuBois, PA, enjoyed crafting, gardening, traveling and she loved doing puzzles.

She is survived by her children; (David A. DeMotte & his wife Gerri of Washington, PA, Sandra J. Zavatsky & her husband Jim, Donald E. DeMotte & his wife Lisa and Christal L. "Cookie" Blakeslee all of DuBois, PA),3 step children; (Jack & David Wilson and Mary Ann Snell), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 3 husbands; (William DeMotte, Daniel Ott and Lawrence Wilson), 2 brothers; (Allen & Ray Hetrick) and 2 sisters; (Rose Zimmerman & Alice Hetrick).

Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/ or First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
