Dora L. Craig, age 74, of DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 15, 1944, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donato DeSalve and Yvonne Gamble DeSalve Fauls.
Dora had worked at Rustic Acres Furniture for many years.
Dora was an avid history reader. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her warm smile will be missed by her loving family.
She is survived by two daughters, Nanette Fox and her husband Matt of Altoona, PA and Betsy Jewell of DuBois, PA; three sons, William Craig and his wife Chelsea of Birmingham, AL, Matthew Craig and his wife Julie of DuBois, PA and Paul Craig of Austin, TX; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Suzanne Dodge and Betsy Kelsey and her husband Rod both of DuBois, PA.
She was preceded in death by five half-brothers and three half-sisters.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A private service will then be held.
Memorials may be made to the DuBois Public Library 31 South Brady Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 1, 2019