Doris I. Johnson, 94, long-time DuBois resident for 63 years, died July 14, 2020 at Vantage Point Residences, Columbia, MD. Born September 1, 1925, in in Battle Creek, Michigan, she was married to the late Raymond. T. Johnson of DuBois for 62 years; he preceded her in death in 2008.



Most of Doris's life was centered around music. At age 17, she sang in one of Billy Graham's early Crusades in Battle Creek, Michigan and in many churches in the surrounding area and in 1997, she recorded a gospel, "My Songs of Praise."



Doris was a member of Bethany Covenant Church in DuBois for 62 years, where she served in various positions. In June 2006, the Johnsons were honored by the Evangelical Covenant Church of America for their many years of service and lay leadership to their church. Doris was known to readily share her faith throughout her life.



After her husband's death, Doris moved to Vantage Point Residences where she continued to share her love of music and flowers with the residents.



In 2015, Doris was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, Columbia, MD, in honor of her support for the work of the local Rotary chapter.



Doris is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Dwight) Johnson, two grandsons and five great-grandchildren: Chad (Alison) Johnson, Linnea, Emily, and Luke of Ellicott City, MD, and Seth (Kristin) Johnson, Axl and Svea, of Minneapolis, MN, and one brother, David (Betty) Spear, of Battle Creek, MI.



Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery, date to be determined. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bethany Covenant Church, 26 E. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

