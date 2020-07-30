Doris J. Andrulonis, age 84 of Sykesville, PA died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
Born on August 20, 1935 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Stella (Vilkinofsky) Fye.
On October 1, 1960 she married Richard "Andy" Andrulonis. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2014.
Doris was a homemaker, had worked at The Peaceable Kingdom for over 25 years and previously worked at Rockwell International Manufacturing.
She was a member of the Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Sykesville, where she was a member of the Rosary Society and always active in church affairs. She also loved to knit.
Doris is survived by one son, Richard Andrulonis & his wife Jill of Sykesville; one brother, James Fye & his wife Fran of Sykesville; one sister-in-law Carol Fye of Youngstown, OH; and one granddaughter, Melia Andrulonis.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Fred Fye.
Due to our current circumstances there will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held with Father Bill Barron officiating.
Burial will be in the Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Rosary Society, 20 Shaffer Street, Sykesville, PA 15865.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.