Doris Jean Casterwiler
Doris Jean Casterwiler, 83, of McKinley Health Center, Brookville, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2020, while a patient at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1937, to the late William Casterwiler and Elva (Anderson) Casterwiler. She lived for many years in Brockway, where she was a member of Brockway Presbyterian Church and a valued member of the church choir.

She is survived by her sister, Mary C. Millward, of New Stanton, PA.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Brockway Presbyterian Church, 817 Main St., Brockway, PA 15824.

Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Scottdale Cemetery
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
