Doris Jean (Golden) Diehl, 81, of Tyrone died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born June 11, 1938, in Tyrone, daughter of the late DeForrest and Marie Boyer Golden. On June 21, 1958 in Winchester, VA she married Joseph Diehl who preceded her in death October 24, 2009. She is survived by two daughters: Penny Jo and husband Toby O'Donald of Houtzdale, Jackie and husband Paul Syktich of DuBois; two sons: Bryan L. And wife Michelann Diehl, Alfred and wife Michele all of Tyrone; three brothers: Ray (Maxine) Golden, Darrel (Martha) Golden, Richard (Deb) Golden; sister Beverly Gross; brother-in-law Alfred Gross; nine grandchildren: Jessica (Matthew) DeCoste, Jennifer Woomer, Rachel (Matthew) Steele, Erika Syktich, Garret Syktich, Bryan (Colleen) Diehl, Nicolette Diehl, Alfred (Rebekah) Diehl II, Makeighla Diehl; seven great-grandchildren: Rhyleigh, Isabella, Lilliana, Eva, Bryce, Anson, Adalina. She was preceded in death by one sister: Berdene Burket.
Doris was a 1957 graduate of Tyrone Area High School and worked in the retail department of Ziff's both in Tyrone and stayed with the company when it moved to the mall in Altoona.
Doris was a member of the Tyrone church of the Brethren, the Order of the Eastern Star and the Tyrone Area Community Organization. She enjoyed ceramics, cross-stitching, painting sweat shirts, scrapbooking, playing cards and board games, and shopping, shopping, and more shopping. Her greatest pleasures were taking pictures of her family and friends, family & holiday gatherings, and traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Tyrone Church of the Brethren with Reverend Eric Fether officiating. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.Contributions in Doris' memory may be made to the Tyrone Church of the Brethren, 500 W. 18th St., Tyrone, PA 16686.
