Dorothy E. Haag, 94, previously of Squab Hollow Road, Ridgway, PA, currently a resident at the DuBois Village, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Foster Roy and Ruth Glontz Nolph.
She was married to Carl Haag and he preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 1995.
Dorothy graduated from the Brookville High School. After graduation she went to work for the FBI in Washington, DC in the clerical department during the 1940s. After the war, she moved back to Brookville, where she continued with work as a secretary. After Dorothy and Carl met and were married, she moved to Ridgway and started working as a clerk until her retirement. She was a member of the Brockport United Methodist Church. In her younger years, Dorothy enjoyed outdoor photography and was a member of the Brookville Camera Club.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Charles) Klawuhn of Erie, PA; two granddaughters, Dr. Karli Lucas of Erie and Kellie (Jon) Thornton of Morton, PA; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Breanne Thornton; two step grandchildren, Annie Hughes of Erie and Michael Klawuhn of West Springfield, PA. She is also survived by her good friend and neighbor, Emma Woodward.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by four brothers: Melford, Ernest, Burton and Herman Nolph.
There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Karen Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem-Lutheran Cemetery in Ohl, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.