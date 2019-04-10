Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Mumford. View Sign

Dorothy E. (Davis) Mumford, age 90, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

She was born in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 1928, daughter of Jerome Davis and Myrtle (Geer) (Davis) McManigle. On September 15, 1945, she married James R. Mumford who preceded her in passing.

She is survived by one son, Timothy J. Mumford, wife Cheryl, of DuBois, PA; two grandchildren, Chasity Mumford (Joe Domitrovich) and Timothy Mumford Jr., of DuBois, PA; three great-grandsons, Andrew, Jon and Max; one great-granddaughter, Mecedes; and one step granddaughter, Kimberly (Charlie) Brown; one step grandson, Jerry Solida; and one step great-granddaughter, Andrea. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father, Alexander McManigle; foster daughter, Betty Lathrop; four sisters: Mary Caldwell, Delena Ewing, Margaret "Peg" Shaffer, Myrtle Steele; a step-sister, Carol Nichols; and one brother, William Davis. She was the last surviving member of all her siblings.

She was one of the first female school bus drivers for Clarion-Limestone School District, beginning in 1966. She drove for three years and later she began driving school bus for Brookville Area School District; this lasted for five years. She became employed by Brockway Glass in Brockway, PA, and retired in November of 1994 after 22 years of service to them.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dominos, and country music. She was a cancer survivor, and generally a strong woman. She is a past member of the Roseville Grange and a member of the Church of Christ in Roseville, PA, where she and her beloved dog, Benji, attended church every Sunday as she was able to.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Preacher John Kerr. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Church of Christ in Roseville.

