Dorothy E. Shimmel, age 74, of Luthersburg, PA died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on June 23, 1946, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Clara (Lingenfelter) Schoening.
On May 2, 1962, she married her husband of 58 years, Richard A. Shimmel Sr. He survives.
Dorothy was a homemaker.
She loved going for long rides, baking and above all, she loved to be with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard A. Shimmel Jr. and his wife, Anna, of Sykesville, PA, Betty J. Sebring and her husband, Jamie, of Sabula, PA, Benjamin L. Shimmel and his wife, Colleen, of Sabula, PA and Greg P. Shimmel and his wife, Jessica, of Luthersburg; three brothers, two sisters, 13 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, two grandsons, Josh A. Shimmel and Bradley E. Heffner, one stepgranddaughter, Brittany Sebring, two brothers and one sister.
As per Dorothy's wishes, there will be no public visitation and a private family service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.