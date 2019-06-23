Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Evelyn Hoffer. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Jersey Shore , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Evelyn Hoffer, 95, of DuBois, PA passed away Sunday, June 16th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in California on July 14th, 1923. Dorothy was one of nine children born to the late Clifford and Blanch Ball. She married CWO Wilson Lee Hoffer of Jersey Shore, PA. They were married April 13th, 1941 in Reno, Nevada. Being an army bride, she also became a world traveler, living 3 years in Japan, 2 years in Turkey, and visiting several countries on the Mediterranean. She worked as a secretary until her retirement, and went on to travel the U.S. with her husband, finally settled in Florida for many years and then moved to DuBois where they lived out the rest of their lives.

Dorothy was a loving mother and wife. She especially loved spending time with her daughter, Laura Lee Horm, her two grandsons, Peter Horm and wife Audra, Michael Horm, and wife Angela, and her four great grandchildren, Shawn, Alaina, Blake and Kaiya.

Her favorite activities were golf and playing bridge which she took very seriously, and thus was a very skilled player at both. She also loved animals and spending time with her pet cat Fancy.

A memorial service will be held in Jersey Shore, PA at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27th, 2019.

