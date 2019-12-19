|
|
Dorothy H. Stotish, 96, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.
Born March 26, 1923, in Adrian, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Powell) Crooks.
She was the wife of Leo Stotish, who preceded her in death on March 31, 1989.
Dorothy was a homemaker. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Sykesville. Dorothy enjoyed shopping, doing word search books, reading her Bible, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by three children, Ronald (Darrilyn) Stotish, Philadelphia, Sandra (David) Rake, Luthersburg, and Christopher Stotish, Treasure Lake, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Virginia Hamaker, Reynoldsville, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Imogene Berry, Elizabeth Watt, and her brothers, Russell, Robert, William, Thomas, Walter, and John Crooks.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of Dorothy's family. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019