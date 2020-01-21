|
Dorothy J. "Dot" Wick, age 85, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 9, 1934, in Everett, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Carlon W. Wheeler and Dorothy J. (Paine) Wheeler Holmander.
On October 15, 1955, she married Frank H. Wick. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2006.
Dot retired from the Brockway Area School District where she taught for 18 years. She also taught for five years at a private kindergarten in Melrose, Mass.
She was a member of St. Phillips United Methodist Church in Big Run, Pa., a past member of the Gateway Squares and a member of Pennsylvania State Education Association. She traveled by motorcycles, loved her dogs, putting together puzzles, knitting and working in her garden. She loved to attend craft shows with her business DJ Crafts.
Dot is survived by her son, Stephen Wick and his wife Kerry of DuBois, Pa.; four half-brothers: Warren Holmander of Massachsetts, David Holmander of New Hampshire, Rudy Holmander of Maine and Bill Wheeler of Arkansas; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter and a sister, Marilyn Woodside.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Carole Bergman officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Phillips United Methodist Church, PO Box 304, Big Run, PA 15715 and/or Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 21, 2020