|
|
Dorothy Jean McCauslin, age 88, a lifelong resident of DuBois, PA, until 2017, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Brookdale Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, NC.
Born on October 15, 1931, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph "Boots" and Cleora (Hand) Schalk.
Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Sandy High School.
On June 10, 1951, she married her husband of 58 years John Raymond McCauslin. He preceded her in death in 2010.
She had worked at Deposit Bank as a loan officer for 25 years. She was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the YMCA.
Dorothy is survived by 1 son (Jeff McCauslin & his wife Janet of Raleigh, NC), 1 daughter (Linda McCauslin of Richmond, VA), 2 grandchildren; (John McCauslin and Sarah Newbold), 4 great grandchildren; (Rose, Claire, Nora & Jack), 1 nephew (Robert McCauslin of York, PA), 2 nieces; (Sandra McCauslin of York, PA and Diana Bump of The Villages, FL).
She was preceded in death by 2 sisters (Ella & Betty).
Due to our current circumstances there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.
The service will be live streamed on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lakeside United Methodist Church, 420 First Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020