Born November 24, 1925, in Dayton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wade and Agusta (Ayers) Drummond.

Dot graduated from Dayton High School and was a homemaker. She was very active in Brady Township events and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Curt Cowan, DuBois; her daughter, Carol Beegle, DuBois; her niece, Earlene Hayes, who was as much a daughter as a daughter could be; her grandson, Jason (Mickey) Cowan, DuBois; her great-grandson, Triston Cowan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dot was preceded in death by her first husband, Alexander Cowan, and her second husband, Vernon Walburn.

There will be no public visitation. Rev. Richard Howe officiated a traditional funeral service that was held at the convenience of Dot's family. Interment was in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Online condolences may be made at

