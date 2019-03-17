Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Marie Haugh. View Sign

Dorothy Marie Haugh, 95, a resident of the McKinley Health Center, formerly of Roseville, PA, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born January 7, 1924 in Corsica, PA. She was the daughter of Margaret (Corbin) (Newhouse) Oswald and Paul Newhouse, and the step-daughter of Paul Oswald. Dorothy was a graduate of Corsica Union High School, class of 1942. Dorothy was married to C. Monroe

Dorothy was a housewife and school bus owner/operator for Clarion Limestone Schools. She was known for her delicious peach pies, her quilt making, and her gentle quiet spirit. Dorothy was the oldest member of the Roseville Church of Christ at the time of her passing.

Surviving are her children, Pat (Bonnie) Smith of Roseville, PA, Penny (Rick) Lukomski of Roseville, PA; and step-children: Maurina "Kay" Ferraro of Laguna Woods, CA, Janet (Stephen) Lindenmuth of Roseville, PA, Thomas Haugh of Fontana, CA, and Jean Talbot of Norfolk, England. Also surviving are grandchildren: Donald (Misse) Smith of Corsica, PA, Brian (Jenn) Smith of Cranberry Twp., PA, Katina (Chris) Kiehl of Roseville, PA, and Brandon Smith of Roseville, PA; step-grandchildren: Kristyn Stage, Shannon (Joe) Rittenhouse, Melanie Ferraro, Tammy (Philip) Strohm, Matthew Haugh, and Paula Turner. Included in the family circle are great-grandsons Kysaac, Kaiben, Keidon, Kothan, and Kamlor Smith; Zach, Parker, and Chase Smith; and Ty Kiehl. Also, seven step-great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Hayden Snyder; Hannah, Alaina, and Meghan Rittenhouse; and Shane and Amanda Strohm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, first husband Monroe Smith, her second husband Maurice Haugh, and a stepson, Dennis Haugh.

Friends will be received on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 12 noon, at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 12 noon, and officiated by Preacher John Kerr of the Roseville Church of Christ. Interment will take place at the Roseville – Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

