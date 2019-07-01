Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy R. Leonberg. View Sign Service Information Ralph M Geer Funeral Home 12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy Penfield , PA 15849 (814)-637-5401 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Queen of the World Catholic Church of St. Marys Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy R. Leonberg, 91, of Tyler Road, Penfield, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at her home, after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late John and Isabella (Raffeinner) Buerk, she was born on July 13, 1927 in St. Marys, PA. On February 8, 1962 she married Harold "Whitey" Leonberg who predeceased her on March 1, 2011.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by: seven siblings, Erhard, Sabina, Gilbert, Genevieve, Joseph, Sarah and James.

She is survived by: a daughter, Kathryn Renaud of St. Marys; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Philip Erich of Cleveland, OH; six sisters, Agnes Cataldo of Tyler, Margaret Groll of St. Marys, Monica Ludwig of Keating Summit, Theresa Poland of Arizona, Rita Hice, Carol Erich and Gloria Cummings of Cleveland, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy worked twenty years with Stackpole Carbon, fifteen years with Alpha Sintered, and also with Carbon City Products. She also worked at the St. Joseph Convent laundry, Bed & Breakfasts on Brussells Street and babysitting for local families.

She was a member of the Queen of The World Catholic Church and enjoyed music and dancing, walking, exercising and bike riding.

She was raised in St. Marys, lived in Cleveland from '62-'63, Ridgway for six years, St. Marys from the '70's until recently coming to Tyler to live with her sister again.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Queen of the World Catholic Church of St. Marys, PA with Father Jeff Noble.

Burial will take place in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance or and will be accepting online condolences at

