Dorothy "Cristini" Wisor


1928 - 2019
Dorothy "Cristini" Wisor Obituary
Dorothy (Cristini) Wisor, 91, formerly of Brockport, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on December 31, 2019, in Indian Harbour Beach, Fla. She was born on May 1, 1928, in Clymer, Pa., to Augusto and Mary Crisitini. She resided with her daughter Rene for the last four years. Dorothy was married to Jack Roy Wisor on October 2, 1948, for over 58 years. Dorothy adored her children and grandchildren and loved crocheting, gardening, cooking, collecting and restoring antique furniture. She will be remembered as a talented and creative seamstress. Her caring heart and warm house of hospitality and love will not be forgotten.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Enes Cristini LaBorde; daughters Theresa Park of State College, Pa., Rene Aiello of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., and son Jack Wisor of Brockport, Pa.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Roy Wisor; eight siblings; and a granddaughter, Jaclyn Wisor.
Private arrangements will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the ARC https://thearc.org or Alzheimer's foundation.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 5, 2020
