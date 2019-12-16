Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas J. Peterson Sr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas J. Peterson Sr. Obituary
Douglas J. Peterson Sr., age 79, of Patch Road, Brockway, Pa., died on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on June 10, 1940, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Clarence William and Glendora Kiel Peterson. On June 8, 1963, he was married to Glenda Miller and she survives.
Retired, Doug had been employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 40 years at Esquire Fuel and Rosio Coal Company.
He was Protestant by faith.
Doug was a member of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company for 30 years and was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw.
He enjoyed woodworking, especially making crosses, cheering for the Steelers and the Penguins and watching Penn State football.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Chad) Ecklund of Ridgway; three sons, JD Peterson of Brockway, Eric (Wendy) Peterson of Garner, N.C., and Michael (Kay) Peterson of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Sarah, Elizabeth, James, Eric Jr; Brian, Rachel, Brandon, Patrick and Tracey and 13 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Harlie, Sadie, Caleb, Molly, Jayden, Chance, Sally, Amya, Mark Jr., Joanna, Ashley and Emmy.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 17, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in the Beechtree Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -