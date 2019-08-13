|
Doxie Marie King, age 82, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully after a brief illness August 10, 2019, at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community. She was born October 25, 1936, in DuBois, PA to John M. Garsky and Olga Polohonski. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Albert Stanton.
Doxie attended DuBois High School. She worked in retail for Hallmark and was a member of St. Brigid's. She enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her family and her friends Rose, Roseanne and Marge and especially enjoyed being with her grandson, Chase.
She is survived by one son, Joe King and his wife, Kathleen of Conneaut Lake; one grandson, Chase King; one sister, Dolores Damico of Youngstown, OH; a niece, Doxie Jean Damico of Youngstown, OH, and a nephew, Ed Damico and his wife, Jeanette of Youngstown, OH.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael King in 1985; her parents, brothers John Garsky and James Garsky and brother-in-law, Ed Damico.
A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Brigid Cemetery Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Kathy Pettis officiating.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 13, 2019