Doyle A. Lansberry, Jr., 86, Died in Riverview Florida on January 26, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born September 5, 1933, the only child of Doyle A. and Ida Vogle Lansberry in Clearfield, Pa., who proceeded him in death.
He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1952. He married Virginia Ann Beauseigneur Lansberry on March 2, 1957, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Frenchville, Pa. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ann, and three sons, Doyle A. Lansberry III, Douglas J and wife Denise Lansberry, and Daniel P. Lansberry, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was in the retail business for many years, having owned and operated Doyle's Army and Navy Store in DuBois, Pa. He also worked at United Parcel Service and was a self-employed interior painter. There will be no viewing as per Doyle's request and burial will be at the family's convenience in the family plot in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 2, 2020