Dr. John F. Kennard
Dr. John F. Kennard, 89, of DuBois, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on March 9, 1931 in Clearfield, the son of the late Walter and Grace (McKenrick) Kennard.
Dr. Kennard graduated from Clearfield High School in 1949; he then graduated from Grove City College in 1953 with a Bachelor degree in Biology; he went on to further his education at Jefferson Medical College/ Thomas Jefferson University graduating in 1957 with his Medical Degree; he then served his internship at Altoona Hospital; following his internship he served in the United States Air Force from 1959-1961; he then served his residency at Geisinger Medical Center; and retired from Clearfield Hospital as a pathologist after 34 years.
He was a member of Gideon's International, Agape Services Volunteer, Kiwanis Club of Clearfield, Bucktail Boy Scouts in DuBois, Eagle Scouts, and active member of First Baptist Church, Christian Medical and Dental Association, Pennsylvania Medical Society, College of American Pathologists, American Society of Clinical Pathologist, Association of Clinical Scientists and honorary medical staff at Clearfield Hospital.
He was a past member of First Baptist Choir, The American Medical Association, Board Member of the American Cancer Society, The American Red Cross of Clearfield chapter and the Clearfield YMCA.
Dr. Kennard is survived by his wife Janice "Jan" (Matthews) Kennard of DuBois; four sons: John F. Kennard Jr. and his wife Shelia of Bradenton, FL, Paul D. Kennard and his wife Rhonda of Longview, TX, James A. Kennard and his wife Kathy of Martinsburg, WV and Daniel T. Kennard and his wife Diane of DuBois; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Kennard of Wyoming,PA.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Beard, a brother, Fred Kennard and a nephew, Stephen Beard.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Clearfield Honor Guard at the cemetery. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9am until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the DuBois Christian Schools Tuition Fund.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.