Dr. John F. Kennard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dr. John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John F. Kennard

Dr. John F. Kennard, 89, of DuBois, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born on March 9, 1931 in Clearfield, the son of the late Walter and Grace (McKenrick) Kennard.

Dr. Kennard graduated from Clearfield High School in 1949; he then graduated from Grove City College in 1953 with a Bachelor degree in Biology; he went on to further his education at Jefferson Medical College/ Thomas Jefferson University graduating in 1957 with his Medical Degree; he then served his internship at Altoona Hospital; following his internship he served in the United States Air Force from 1959-1961; he then served his residency at Geisinger Medical Center; and retired from Clearfield Hospital as a pathologist after 34 years.

He was a member of Gideon's International, Agape Services Volunteer, Kiwanis Club of Clearfield, Bucktail Boy Scouts in DuBois, Eagle Scouts, and active member of First Baptist Church, Christian Medical and Dental Association, Pennsylvania Medical Society, College of American Pathologists, American Society of Clinical Pathologist, Association of Clinical Scientists and honorary medical staff at Clearfield Hospital.

He was a past member of First Baptist Choir, The American Medical Association, Board Member of the American Cancer Society, The American Red Cross of Clearfield chapter and the Clearfield YMCA.

Dr. Kennard is survived by his wife Janice "Jan" (Matthews) Kennard of DuBois; four sons: John F. Kennard Jr. and his wife Shelia of Bradenton, FL, Paul D. Kennard and his wife Rhonda of Longview, TX, James A. Kennard and his wife Kathy of Martinsburg, WV and Daniel T. Kennard and his wife Diane of DuBois; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Kennard of Wyoming,PA.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Beard, a brother, Fred Kennard and a nephew, Stephen Beard.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Clearfield Honor Guard at the cemetery. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9am until the hour of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the DuBois Christian Schools Tuition Fund.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved