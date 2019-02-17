Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dudley "Dutch" Ayle, 94, of DuBois passed away on February 11th at his residence with his family present. Born August 19, 1924, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Edna (Schandelmeier) Ayle.

He married the late Julia Rishell on Mar 8, 1952. He served in the Navy and was a

He was involved for a number of years as a member of the PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited. Being a dog lover, he worked with the Golden Retriever Rescue where he fostered many retrievers prior to their adoption. He was also involved with the Gateway Humane Society. He donated time to Meals on Wheels, helped seniors with tax returns, and volunteered at the local food pantry. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and spending time with family.

He was a kind and generous person who was always ready to help others. He will be missed more than words can say. The family wishes to recognize the kind attention and help paid to him by the staff at Hahne and hospice. Your hard work and kindness will never be forgotten.

Dutch is survived by his daughter, Valerie Ryals of DuBois; granddaughter, Heather Murray and husband Jason of DuBois; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Bowser of DuBois; and great-great-grandchildren, Lakota and Serenity.

Along with his parents, Dutch was preceded in death by wife, Julia; daughter, Melody Glass; son-in-law, Royce Ryals; and sisters, Romayne Marschak and Phyllis Farrell.

May he rest in peace.

The family requests that any donations be made to Gateway Humane Society of Falls Creek or Hospice Services of DuBois.

Online condolences can be made at



199 West DuBois Avenue

Du Bois , PA 15801

