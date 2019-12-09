|
E. Irene Keister, age 83, of Brockway, Pennsylvania, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born on November 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Elsie I. Thompson McGaughey and the late Thomas Thompson. She married Gary R. Keister on June 25, 1960. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Heather I. Keister of Alexandria, Va., and her brother, Todd Thompson of DuBois, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Her sister, Betty Jean Walls also preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Brockway Snyder Washington Joint High School in 1954. She was also a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in secondary education, as well as a graduate of St. Bonaventure University in 1978 with a master's degree in educational administration, supervision and curriculum. She was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church where she served on various boards and committees over the years. Her senior year in high school, she was the president of the District Methodist Youth Council. Her senior year in college, she served as the president of the Pennsylvania Methodist Student Movement. She was employed by the Brockway Area School District in various positions from the fall of 1958 until her retirement in the spring of 1993, including teacher, guidance counselor and assistant principal. She was the advisor to numerous and varied student groups and the director of many plays and Varsity B Variety Shows during her educational career. In the late 1960s, she was a member of the Pennsylvania State Student Council Advisors for several years. During her retirement, she loved to travel with her husband and daughter and spend time with family and friends.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 11 a.m. at the Moorhead United Methodist Church also in Brockway, with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 9, 2019