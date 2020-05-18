Earl Alfred Woodard, age 59, of Hideaway Road, Brockport, Pa., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 23, 1960, in Ticonderoga, N.Y., he was the son of the late Earl A. Woodard Jr. and Louis Crossman Woodard who survives and lives in Ticonderoga. On May 16, 2015, he was married to Dennis Scott Young and he survives.
Earl was employed in the hospital and the hospitality industry at various locations in the area. He was a peacetime U.S. Army veteran where he served as a medic. He was Catholic by faith. Earl loved to paint and had a true passion to help distressed animals. He truly had a heart of gold.
In addition to his mother and his husband he is also survived by his father and mother-in-law: Rose Mary "Toots" and Donald "Skip" Young of St. Marys.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society. 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840, or the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Memorial donations may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on May 18, 2020.