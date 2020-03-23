Home

Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Earl Frantz Jr.


1930 - 2020
Earl Frantz Jr. Obituary
Earl Frantz Jr., 90, formerly of Sabula, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Corry Manor after a short illness. He was born February 26, 1930, in DuBois, a son of the late Earl and Alice (Bish) Frantz. He married Beverly (Reinard) Frantz on October 28, 1954; she survives in Corry, Pa.
Earl attended Sandy High School before joining the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver for Shaw Trucking and Brocious Trucking. He was Protestant by faith and enjoyed going camping.
In addition to his wife Earl is also survived by two children, Jeffrey (Elaine) Frantz of Painesville, Ohio, and Pamela Frantz of Corry, Pa., three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Earl was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Jones.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois with Rev. Phil Colgan officiating. Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 23, 2020
