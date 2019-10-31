|
Earle R. "Skip" Vicklund, 81, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
Born January 9, 1938, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Raymond and Bertha (Weber) Vicklund.
On June 14, 1958, he married Elaine (Weaver) Vicklund in DuBois. She survives.
In 1956, Earle graduated from Sandy Township High School. After 44 years of service, he retired from Triangle Auto Springs where he worked as a spring fitter. Earle enjoyed hunting and working on cars. He was a former Boy Scout leader. Earle was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where he served on several boards.
Earle is survived by three children, Jeff (Shelley) Vicklund, DuBois, Deanne (Bob) Polito, Butler, and Karen (Michael) Hall, Sligo; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, John Vicklund, Bigler, PA and Sharon "Vicki" Horner, Sykesville; a brother-in-law, Dean (Shirley) Weaver, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Earle was preceded in death by his sister, Marion Weber, brothers-in-law, "Buzz" Horner and William Weaver, and sisters-in-law, Jean Vicklund, JoAnn Weaver, and Eileen Weaver.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Corben Russell officiating. Interment will be in Desire Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion UMC, 16 Denton Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 or to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019