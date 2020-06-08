Edna E. Gould, age 78 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on July 27, 1941 in Brockway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Kennedy) Freemer.
On May 15, 1961, she married her husband of 59 years, Robert K. Gould. He survives.
She retired from J.C. Penney Company after 36 years of service. She worked at both the downtown store and the DuBois Mall.
Edna enjoyed bowling for many years and doing crafts. She was an avid fan of all sports, especially NASCAR racing.
She is survived by her children; (Theresa "Tessie" Molnar & her fiancé Chris Horner of Rimersburg, PA, David Gould & his wife Sheila of Stuart, FL and Jon Gould & his fiancé Rene Kuchenberg of Stuart, FL). 1 sister (Doris "Dee Dee"Abbas & her husband Mitch of Washington, PA) and 1 brother (Lester "Butch" Freemer & his wife Sandy of Brockway, PA) and 5 grandchildren; (Robert & Ashley Molnar and Seth, Sara & Kyle Gould).
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers (Thomas & Richard) and 1 sister (Gracie).
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society 108R N. Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 and/or the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.