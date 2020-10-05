1/1
Edna Mae Groves
1930 - 2020
Edna Mae Groves, 90, of Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA, currently a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Born on Feb. 4, 1930, in Reynoldsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Blanche Warnick Crawford. On Aug. 6, 1949, she was married to Bernard C. Groves and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2013. They enjoyed 64 years of married life.

Retired, Edna was the co-owner and secretary of Groves Excavating. She was a member of the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church and was an active member of the church's bazaar. Her favorite activity was helping make the quilts that were sold as a fundraiser. Along with quilting she also enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and golfing. Edna also enjoyed volunteering her time at the old Maple Avenue Hospital in DuBois, where she worked in the snack bar.

She is survived by two sons, David Groves and Alan (Sandy) Groves, both of Falls Creek; a grandson, Tim (Betsy) Groves; and a granddaughter, Susan (Michael) Timcheck, both to Ashburn, VA; and three great-grandchildren: Luke and Gwyneth Groves and Lorelei Timcheck.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Curry, and a brother, William Crawford.

There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held, with Pastors Dave and Emily Koehler officiating.

Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Beechwoods Cemetery for future upkeep and care, and may be mailed to the the secretary, Jack Tully, 1860 Old Grade Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 5, 2020.
