Edna Mae Smith-Adamson, 80, of Rumbarger Avenue, DuBois, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Sept. 18, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Lawrence A. Smith and B. Helen (Hiles) Smith of Reynoldsville. She was the sister of L. Harper Smith of Reynoldsville and Isabelle Zimmerman of Brookville.

Edna married Lloyd K. Adamson Jr. on March 18, 1958. Together they had Kenneth H. Adamson of N.C. (Lillian Irvin), Penny E. Ball of DuBois (Gary Ball), Aaron L. Adamson of N. Washington, PA (Sheri Hilliard), and Karee E. Adamson of Reynoldsville (Jennifer Patton). Edna also had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores A. Smith.

Edna owned and operated Edna's Beauty Salon, worked at the DuBois Hospital, and at a few local retail stores. She enjoyed being with her family, camping in Cayman Landing, and puzzles.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service as per her wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the Reynoldsville Library, 460 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

