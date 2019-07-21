Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Alan Miller


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Alan Miller Obituary
Edward Alan Miller, age 63, of Ridgway, PA, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Feb 20, 1956 in Chicago, IL, He was the son of the late Clarence and Elaine Jemison Miller.
He is survived by his siblings, David Miller of Westminster, CO, Dr. William Miller of Oakland, CA, and Rebecca Miller, of Thornton, CO.
Edward Miller lived a life of adventure. In his youth, he played basketball for the local Methodist Church and for his Jr. High and High School teams. His teammates included his younger brother David, and another mate, Dave Corzine, who went on the play for the Chicago Bulls. His love of sports included a passion for fishing in Shell Lake, WI. An avid traveler, Ed lived all over the world, including Edinburgh, Scotland, the birthplace of his ancestors. He was fortunate to attend the Super Bowl in 1985 to watch the Bears. This joy was later matched by watching the Cubs win the World Series. Later in life, he pursued his art of photography. He found peace and solace at his new home in Ridgway, with his love, Christine, enjoying the quiet evenings, feeding his birds, growing plants, and watching the fireflies.
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Published in The Courier Express on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now