Sergeant Edward Bandyk, Born Aug. 8, 1924, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania passed Oct. 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Alvera C. Bandyk. He leaves behind his daughter, Mary, son, Edward; Granddaughters - Elizabeth, Stephanie, and Christina.
As a Combat MP in WWII, he was tasked with keeping a forward airfield open to supply both the US and China against the Japanese army. In early 1945, he fell victim to a Japanese trap. His leg was impaled. He managed to free himself and warn the others.
On the Pennsylvania State Police he rose to Sergeant and station commander for the Poconos resort area. After 35 years of traffic, shootings, and criminal investigations he retired. Then he worked with Habitat forHumanity, 32nd Degree Mason, and helped many friends and families.
Let us remember him as always trying to do the right thing, and doing what ever he could. He was loved by all and is missed already. May he forever be at peace.
Burial services will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Saint Catherine Cemetery, DuBois, PA. 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 31, 2019