Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Catherine Cemetery
DuBois, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bandyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sergeant Edward Bandyk


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sergeant Edward Bandyk Obituary
Sergeant Edward Bandyk, Born Aug. 8, 1924, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania passed Oct. 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Alvera C. Bandyk. He leaves behind his daughter, Mary, son, Edward; Granddaughters - Elizabeth, Stephanie, and Christina.

As a Combat MP in WWII, he was tasked with keeping a forward airfield open to supply both the US and China against the Japanese army. In early 1945, he fell victim to a Japanese trap. His leg was impaled. He managed to free himself and warn the others.

On the Pennsylvania State Police he rose to Sergeant and station commander for the Poconos resort area. After 35 years of traffic, shootings, and criminal investigations he retired. Then he worked with Habitat forHumanity, 32nd Degree Mason, and helped many friends and families.

Let us remember him as always trying to do the right thing, and doing what ever he could. He was loved by all and is missed already. May he forever be at peace.

Burial services will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Saint Catherine Cemetery, DuBois, PA. 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -