Edward F. Donahue Age 66, of DuBois, PA died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 30, 1952 in DuBois,PA he was the son of the late Ross & Margaret (Pyne) Donahue.
Ed retired from the Boot Hyde Out in DuBois after many years of service.
He is survived by three children; (Troy Donahue & his wife Barb, Tracy Pernesky & her husband Matt, and Pete Erickson all of DuBois, PA), one brother (Ross Donahue of Houston, TX) and four grandchildren;
(Coy & Kayla Donahue and Madison & Haley Pernesky).
He was preceded in death by one brother (Rex Donahue) and one sister (Linda Hallowell).
As per Ed's wishes there will be no public visitation.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
