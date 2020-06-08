Edward F. Felix, Sr., 90, formerly of Stump Creek, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Christ the King Manor. He was born October 16, 1929, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Patrick & Anna ( Kristofic ) Felix. He married Mary Magdelen (Bevak) Felix on June 3, 1951 at St. Adrian Church in Delancey. She preceded him in death in "2013"
He is a graduate of Sykesville High School, a member of ABVM Church in Sykesville. He retired from Rockwell and had also worked in Kramer Mines for many years. He enjoyed hunting, baseball and was a coach for the Sykesville boys league and Kramer federation legue.
Edward is survived by three sons, Edward Jr. (Malinda) Felix, Stump Creek, Timothy (Lori) Felix, St. Augustine, FL and Jeffrey (Stacy) Felix, DuBois, five grandchildren, Erika (Chris) Getzik, Boston, April (Chris) Pabst, Maryland, Christopher (Mariasol) Felix and Aaron Felix both of St. Augustine, FL, and Katelyn Felix, DuBois, six great-grandchildren, Miles Christopher Getzik, Boston, Isabella and Valentina Felix, both of St. Augustine, FL, Rylynn Felix, DuBois, Adalyn and Isla Pabst both of Maryland, two sisters Bernadette Felix and Mary Jo Ulishney both of DuBois, two brothers Theodore (Janet) Felix, Falls Creek and Regis (Donna) Felix, DuBois, brother in-law, Sam (Sandra) Bevak, Punxsutawney and sister in-law, Rose Shambelan, DuBois.
In addition to his parents and wife, Edward was also preceded in death by an infant son Charles "Chucky" Felix who passed May 1, 1956, three sisters, Marcella Kuritz, Jean Bauer and Ann Shilala, two brothers, Pat & Paul Felix and a granddaughter Amanda Felix
Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 10, from 3-6pm and Thursday, June 11, from 9:30 – 10:30am at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Praying of the Rosary will be recited by the family at 5:30pm on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 11 at 11:00am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sykesville with Fr. William Barron as celebrant. Burial will follow in A.B.V.M. Church Cemetery beside his wife.
Online Condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.