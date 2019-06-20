Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. McCleary. View Sign Service Information Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium 211 S Main St Du Bois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2040 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward L. McCleary, age 69, of Rockton, PA, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.

Born on April 30, 1950 in Bradford, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph F. McCleary and Margaret P. (Kenneson) Stokes.

On February 6, 1999 he married Patricia A. (Dobrosky) Colbey McCleary. She survives.

Ed retired from Coca Cola in DuBois as Cold Drink Manager after 40 years of service.

He enjoyed fishing and he loved the Pittsburg Pirates and the Buffalo Bills.

He enjoyed the Florida weather and going to casinos. Ed loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and following their many activities.

He is survived by his children, Bridgot Hernan & her husband Rob of Smethport, PA, Shawn McCleary & his wife Rustie of DuBois, PA, Sara Merrill & her husband Jacob of Shillington, PA and Brian Colbey & his wife Lindsay of DuBois, PA; his siblings: Linda Abrams & her husband John of Gifford, PA, Gary McCleary of Gardendale, AL, and Mike McCleary of Limestone, NY; and 10 grandchildren: Shelby, Alianne & Cabot Hernan; Trevor Schwiderske; Keagan & Owen McCleary; William Merill and Alex, Nicholas & Dylan Colbey.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife Karen Clark McCleary, his parents and an infant brother.

There will be a private family visitation.

Ed enjoyed family, the outdoors and sports. With that in mind, the McCleary family would like to invite their friends and family to honor his life by participating in a picnic and softball game at the Rockton Park on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. Ed would prefer that you wear either Pittsburgh Pirates or Buffalo Bills attire.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be placed with The House of Care, 15 Trembulak Way, Danville, PA 17821 and/or DuBois Central Catholic Athletics, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

