Edward L. Warmbrodt, 69, of Cherry Avenue, Weedville, PA, died early Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home, following a lengthy illness. A son of the late Virgil and Florence (Adamski) Warmbrodt, he was born on July 30, 1949 in St. Marys, PA. On May 16, 1970 he married Charlene (Panighetti), who survives.
Along with his wife, Ed is survived by: three children, Lisa (Gregory) Marunycz of Adamstown, MD, Edward M. (Amy) Warmbrodt of Kersey and Stephanie (William) Willis of Dover, PA; six grandchildren, Nickolas, Jacob, Luke, Benjamin, Jeremiah and Charlie; a brother, Richard (Michele) Warmbrodt of Benezette; and a sister, Kathleen (Richard) Laughner of Johnsonburg.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael and a sister, Virginia, in infancy.
Ed graduated Johnsonburg Schools and attended University of Pittsburgh for three years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA and a coach for Legion Baseball in Bennetts Valley for many years. His recent employment includes ten years as a customer service representative for West Penn Power and five years as manager of St. Joseph Terrace of Weedville. He was born and raised in Johnsonburg and lived the remainder of his life in Bennetts Valley. He found enjoyment in hunting and fishing, but most of all, his time with his grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. and again on Thursday, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home, Penfield, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA, with Father Mark Mastrian.
Burial will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery of Weedville.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 3, 2019