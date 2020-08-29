1/1
Edward M. Misiewicz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward M. Misiewicz, age 92, of DuBois, PA died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on Aug. 12, 1928, in West Liberty, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph B. & Anna Mary (Lipniak) Misiewicz.

On Aug. 21, 1954, he married his wife of 66 years, Josephine (Seduski) Misiewicz. She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2020.

He was a veteran of World War II having served in the United States Army.

Ed retired as a machine operator from Rockwell International Manufacturing after over 40 years of service.

He was a life member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was very committed to his Catholic faith. He was also a member of the Polish Citizens Club and the Sandy Hose #1 Fireman's Club.

He enjoyed gardening and oil painting in his early years. Most important to Ed was his family. He will be missed most for his smile, wit and his jokes.

Ed is survived by five children: Helen Sutton and her husband, Paul, of Pittsburgh, PA; Mary Jo Horgan and her husband, Marty, of Pittsburgh, PA; Jeanne Kolash and her husband, Michael, of DuBois, PA; Sharon Fremer and her husband, Mark, of Alpharetta, GA; and Michael Misiewicz of DuBois; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer, Steven, Rachel, and Kevin Sutton; Kaylin and Sean Horgan; Michael Kolash, Michelle Hemke and husband Travis; Abigail and Sophie Fremer; and Michael B. Misiewicz; three great-grandchildren: Layne and Launa Hemke; and Allie Kolash.

He was preceded in death by five brothers: Stanley, Alex, Joseph, Walter and infant Frank Misiewicz; four sisters: Helen Busch, Hattie Grzybinski, Mary Murone and Anna Kostick.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Healthcare, 100 Hospital Avenue and/or St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State Street, both in DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome .com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved