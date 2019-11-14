Home

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Edwin L. "Ned" Hauptner


1927 - 2019
Edwin L. "Ned" Hauptner Obituary
Edwin L. "Ned" Hauptner Jr. age 92 of Brockway, PA, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born on April 27, 1927 in Queens, New York City, he was the son of the late Edwin L. and Elsie Hesbrook Hauptner Sr.

Retired, Ned had been employed as a Special Needs Teacher, teaching grades 9 through 12 at Hyde Park High School in Boston, Massachusetts. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a Dental Technician with the 118 Station Hospital. He was a member of the Brockway Historical Society and Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.

Ned loved collecting antique woodworking tools and re-caning antique chairs. His real passion was reading history from the revolutionary war up through World War II, and had a personal library of between 5,000 and 6,000 books on this time period.

He is survived by a son Ned (Mandy) Hauptner of Brockway and a daughter Lisa (Kevin) Greenspan of Black Mountain, NC. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 step-great granddaughter.

All services for Ned will be private at the convenience of his family. Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Historical Society P.O. Box 73 Brockway, PA 15824 or Parson-Marnati Post #95 1109 Pershing Avenue Brockway, PA 15824. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
