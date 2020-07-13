Eileen M. Liegey, age 94, of River Road, Caledonia, PA died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands-DuBois. A daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Miller) Billotte, she was born on June 13, 1926 in Lecontes Mills, PA. In 1944 she married Herman F. Liegey who predeceased her in 2005.
Besides her parents and husband, Eileen's deceased relatives include: ten siblings, Clarence, Harry, Jess, Earl, Morris, Woodrow, Martha, Geneva, Mabel and Florence.
Eileen is survived by: two sons, Arnold (Betty) Liegey of Weedville and Allen (Margaret) Liegey of Caledonia; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Living most of her life in Bennetts Valley, Eileen enjoyed spending her time with her family.
There will be no visitation.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.