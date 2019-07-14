Elaine Hunnewell, age 93, a lifelong resident of the Bronx, N.Y. (Silver Beach), currently a resident at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, died on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Born on May 11, 1926 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Sylvia Maffia Gregorio.
Retired, Elaine had been employed by Citibank and was also a bookkeeper at the exclusive Friars Club in Manhattan, New York City.
She was Catholic by faith.
Elaine loved gardening, being at the beach and her dogs. She also was passionate about and had a love for music.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Norma Gregorio of Brockway; two nieces, Karen (Mike) Halpin and Sherry (Rich) Trunzo, both of Brockway; a nephew, Blaine (Sue) Gregorio of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and a great nephew, Josh (Jess) Clontz, also of Brockway. Elaine is also survived by many friends in her Silver Beach neighborhood.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a son, Scott Hunnewell and a brother, Vernon Gregorio.
A private graveside service will be held and burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions, 381 E. Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on July 14, 2019