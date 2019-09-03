|
|
Eleanor J. Werner, age 89, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on April 10, 1930 in Millvale, PA, she was married to Clemens W. Werner. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1997.
Eleanor worked at the Best Western in DuBois for many years and was a crossing guard for the former Olive Avenue School.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and was an accomplished quilter for her family.
Eleanor is survived by 10 children: James Werner and his wife Christine of DuBois, PA; Michael Werner and his wife Arlene of Troutville, PA; Margaret Aguayo and husband Oscar of Harris County, TX; William Werner and wife Cherri of Troutville, PA; Diane Zaffuto and her husband Tony of DuBois, PA; Mary Jane Both of Boise, ID; Judy Wachob and her husband Bob of Luthersburg, PA; Frank Werner and his wife Sue of Burleson, TX; Ed Werner and his wife Naomi of Burleson, TX; and Nanci Werner-Burke and husband Rick of Mansfield, PA. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Werner of Mahaffey, PA; a sister, Rosemary Patterson of Pittsburgh, PA; 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Clemens E. Werner and two daughters-in-law, Kathleen and Keli Werner.
There will be no public visitation.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Memorials may be made to the DuBois Public Library, 31 South Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 3, 2019