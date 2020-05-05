Eleanor M. Pringle, age 77 of Falls Creek, PA, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on March 12, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor (Grogan) Ramsey.
She was married to Ronald L. Pringle and they celebrated of over 50 years of marriage. He survives.
Eleanor worked at Sears in DuBois for 15 years.
She and her husband did everything together and most of all enjoyed being with their family.
Eleanor is survived by her children; (Kevin Pringle of DuBois, PA, Dennis Pringle & his wife Chris and Christine Alanskas & her husband J.R. all of Falls Creek, PA), 1 sister (Maureen Faett of Butler, PA ) 1 brother (Charley Ramsey of Florida), 4 grandchildren; (Chelsey Horn, Austin Pringle and Brandon & Mariah Alanskas) and 1 great grandchild (Carter Horn).
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers; (Walter & James Ramsey).
Due to our current circumstances there will be a private viewing and funeral service held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor David Kohler officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Scrub Masters Hunting Club, 1280 Behringer Highway, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Born on March 12, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor (Grogan) Ramsey.
She was married to Ronald L. Pringle and they celebrated of over 50 years of marriage. He survives.
Eleanor worked at Sears in DuBois for 15 years.
She and her husband did everything together and most of all enjoyed being with their family.
Eleanor is survived by her children; (Kevin Pringle of DuBois, PA, Dennis Pringle & his wife Chris and Christine Alanskas & her husband J.R. all of Falls Creek, PA), 1 sister (Maureen Faett of Butler, PA ) 1 brother (Charley Ramsey of Florida), 4 grandchildren; (Chelsey Horn, Austin Pringle and Brandon & Mariah Alanskas) and 1 great grandchild (Carter Horn).
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers; (Walter & James Ramsey).
Due to our current circumstances there will be a private viewing and funeral service held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor David Kohler officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Scrub Masters Hunting Club, 1280 Behringer Highway, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on May 5, 2020.