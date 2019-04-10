Elizabeth I. "Betty" Petty (nee Miksich) of Buffalo, NY, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 87. Wife of the late Michael Petty; loving mother of Kathleen Petty, Michael Petty, and William (Carol) Petty; proud grandmother of Lisa Petty, Emily (fiancé Kevin Sonnie) Petty, and Susan Petty; dear sister of Barbara (late Joseph) Skubisz and the late Steven (Jean) Miksich; also survived by an aunt Kathryn Miksich, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends FRIDAY, April 12th from 4-8 PM at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY (716-692-0271). Family and friends are asked to gather at St. Timothy's R.C. Church, 565 East Park Dr., Town of Tonawanda, NY, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Elizabeth's honor to Niagara Hospice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth I. "Betty" Petty.
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-0271
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 10, 2019